iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

