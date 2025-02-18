iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

