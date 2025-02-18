IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 110,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,049. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.