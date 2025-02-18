IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.23. 110,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,049. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

