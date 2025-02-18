iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the January 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get iRobot alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRBT

iRobot Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 2,645,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. iRobot has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.