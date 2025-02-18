Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PZA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

