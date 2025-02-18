Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Inventronics Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

See Also

