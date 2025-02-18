International Money Express (IMXI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMXI stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

