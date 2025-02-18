International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $5,117,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $260.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

