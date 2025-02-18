Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 836.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.0 %

ICE opened at $166.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

