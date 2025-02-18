Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,007.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

