IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 62,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 418,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 3.3 %

IDXX opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

