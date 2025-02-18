iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ICLK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 91,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,683. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

