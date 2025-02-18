ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 867,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ICF International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

