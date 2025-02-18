Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,549,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.5 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.31.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.