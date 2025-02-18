Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,800 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 5,549,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.5 days.
Hydro One Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.31.
Hydro One Company Profile
