Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and CubeSmart”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.69 -$550.95 million $1.51 49.97 CubeSmart $1.05 billion 8.96 $410.76 million $1.77 23.50

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Hughes. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 6.57% 3.38% 1.03% CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 CubeSmart 0 7 4 0 2.36

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.67%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $49.73, indicating a potential upside of 19.56%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Howard Hughes on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

