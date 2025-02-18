HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alphatec makes up approximately 0.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alphatec worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 58,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $624,210.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 502,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,750.81. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,376 shares of company stock worth $2,557,148. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphatec Price Performance
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.
Alphatec Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
