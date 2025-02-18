HighMark Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth $3,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth $4,359,000.

NYSE ECG opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $77.93.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Everus will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

