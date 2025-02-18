HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,500 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up approximately 1.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AtriCure worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $321,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AtriCure by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 389,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

