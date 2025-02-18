Head to Head Survey: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -32.29% -24.33% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Principal Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 6.41, indicating that its share price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Principal Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $279,000.00 180.79 -$1.71 million ($0.43) -21.14 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Principal Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats Principal Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Principal Solar

(Get Free Report)

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.