Head-To-Head Review: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) vs. Veren (NYSE:VRN)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) and Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veren has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Veren”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $16.46 million 3.95 $15.22 million $0.78 4.90 Veren $2.59 billion 1.24 $422.48 million $1.40 3.74

Profitability

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. Veren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Veren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 90.84% 102.62% 102.62% Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80%

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Veren pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. VOC Energy Trust pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veren pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VOC Energy Trust and Veren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veren has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 141.96%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Veren beats VOC Energy Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Veren

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.