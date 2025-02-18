Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grid Dynamics Price Performance
GDYN opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $24.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,425.44. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,780. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.
