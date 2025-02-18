Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

GDYN opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 343,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,425.44. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,780. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDYN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.