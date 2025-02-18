Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GTBIF stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

