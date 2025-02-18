GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,975. GrafTech International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at GrafTech International

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

