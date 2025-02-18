Gildan Activewear (GIL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $805.75 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

