Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in January

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,152,800 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 4,622,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 494.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBNXF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

