Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $307.93 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

