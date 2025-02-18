Generac Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Generac Holdings Inc., a leading provider of energy solutions, released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, in a recent press release. The Company’s financial performance was disclosed in the form of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Core Sales, non-GAAP financial measures utilized by Generac to analyze its core operating performance consistently over various reporting periods.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Core Sales aids Generac in planning, evaluating business strategies, communicating financial performance to stakeholders, and assessing comparative net sales performance. The Company believes that incorporating these non-GAAP measures alongside GAAP results provides a more comprehensive understanding of its operations and factors affecting business trends.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, and Core Sales offer investors added financial metrics for evaluating operational performance across different periods. These measures are widely used by investors for assessing a company’s operating performance regardless of variations in accounting methods, asset values, tax regulations, and acquisition approaches.

Generac also utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a benchmark for determining senior executives’ bonuses. The Company’s emphasis on these non-GAAP financial metrics aligns with its goal of transparently presenting financial results to analysts, investors, and other interested parties.

The full press release containing detailed financial information of Generac Holdings Inc. for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 is accessible on the company’s website for further review and analysis.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

