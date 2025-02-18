Gannett (GCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $635.09 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

