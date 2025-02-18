GAM Holding AG Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,086,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,172 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8,460.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,680,000 after buying an additional 1,976,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 1,665.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 348,520 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

UDR Trading Down 0.5 %

UDR stock opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.