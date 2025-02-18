GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 86,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

