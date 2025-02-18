FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) vs. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head-To-Head Review

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) and FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Extra Space Storage and FrontView REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 6 4 0 2.27 FrontView REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00

Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus price target of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. FrontView REIT has a consensus price target of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.50%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 25.35% 5.51% 3.03% FrontView REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage pays out 169.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and FrontView REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $2.56 billion 12.83 $803.20 million $3.82 40.57 FrontView REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats FrontView REIT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

