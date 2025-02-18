Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 5,763 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

