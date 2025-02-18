Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $614.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

