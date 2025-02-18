Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys 6,449 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $39.40.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.