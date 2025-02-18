Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLUT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $298.88 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

