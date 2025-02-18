First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FAF opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.00. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.33.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,625,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,145 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,333,000 after acquiring an additional 359,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,963,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,481,000 after buying an additional 129,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,573,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,707,000 after buying an additional 78,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

