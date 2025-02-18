Financial Survey: XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) versus Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Allianz has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and XChange TEC.INC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.54% 16.34% 1.01% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $174.99 billion 0.75 $9.24 billion $2.62 12.89 XChange TEC.INC $41.09 million 0.01 -$32.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Allianz and XChange TEC.INC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than XChange TEC.INC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Allianz and XChange TEC.INC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Allianz beats XChange TEC.INC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

