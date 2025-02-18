Financial Survey: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million 3.05 -$10.86 million $0.06 207.03 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.48 million 3.01 -$6.79 million ($0.60) -16.42

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SR Bancorp. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SR Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 0.95% 0.21% 0.04% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -13.08% -4.52% -0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SR Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SR Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs; credit cards; overdraft services; business online banking, automated clearing house transfers, remote deposit capture, local lockbox, merchant services, and wire transfers; and investment, wealth management, retirement planning, and other services. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.