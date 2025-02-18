Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,182.0 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

About Fielmann Group

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

