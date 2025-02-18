Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,182.0 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.
About Fielmann Group
