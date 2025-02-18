Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.32%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,751,316. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

