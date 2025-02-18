F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Short Interest Update

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 322,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

NYSE:FG opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 314,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

