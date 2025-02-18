Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,815,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,438 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Exxon Mobil worth $840,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 30,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

