Extra Space Storage (EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $707.02 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87.
Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage
In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.