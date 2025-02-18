Extra Space Storage (EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $707.02 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.97. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $184.87.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

