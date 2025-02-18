Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.
Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.42. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.