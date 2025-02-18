Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.42. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

