Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,555 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,629.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 94.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Blackstone from $192.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

