Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 61.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

