Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

ETCMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121. Eutelsat Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

