Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Shares Down 21.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) dropped 21.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 431,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 169,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 million, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.92.

About Europa Metals

At Europa Metals, we are focused on developing the next generation of sustainable mining assets, providing full supply chain transparency and operating to global best practice standards.

Operating in Spain our primary asset is the Toral lead zinc and silver project located in the Province of Leon, with an indicated resource estimate of approximately 3.8Mt @ 8.3% Zn Equivalent (including Pb credits) and 30g/t Ag.

Europa is providing the mining industry with one of the most important opportunities to create a fully transparent and ethical source for commodities.

