Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Etsy by 112.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Etsy has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.