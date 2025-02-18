Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,176 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Equinox Gold worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

